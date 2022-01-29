Sumbul Iqbal Khan’s latest elegant picture goes viral

Actor and model Sumbul Iqbal Khan looked elegant in her latest Instagram picture which is viral on social media.

The viral image sees her dressed in black. She held a coffee cup in her right hand and sunglasses in her left.

It got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They posted some heartwarming replies in the comment section.

“Slaying dazzling ravishingly gorgeous stunning beauty queen looking chic elegant and classy,” a user wrote while another said that she was looking beautiful.

They praised the image with emojis as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor frequently takes to the visuals-sharing social media application for sharing clicks and videos of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

In an earlier photoshoot, the Main Hari Piya actor stunning clicks of her in a red and black outfit.

The Barfi Laddu actor has proved herself as one of the most versatile actors due to her work in many serials and films.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan impressed the audiences and critics alike with her performances in super hit projects with Tumse Mil Kay, Barfi Laddu and Main Hari Piya, where she played a negative role.

