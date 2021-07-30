Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan is the latest to fall prey to coronavirus as the Delta variant continues to ravage the country in what is the fourth wave of COVID here.

The Barfi Laddu actor shared the news of her positive diagnosis on Instagram on Friday, posting a banner that read, “Covid positive, stay safe everyone.”

Sumbul Iqbal also requested everyone to remember her in their prayers.

Sumbul Iqbal’s diagnosis comes just days after fellow actors Zarnish Khan and Adnan Siddiqui also announced that they had contracted the dreaded virus.

Adnan shared that he had tested positive early on Monday, taking to Instagram to say that he has “been bitten by the bug.”

“I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation,” he assured fans and followers. “I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last one week to get the tests done.”

Zarnish on the other hand turned to Instagram on Sunday to share that she had contracted COVID. “It’s a request to stay home and stay safe. Don’t take it as a joke! Symptoms are pretty bad and it’s spreading like wildfire. Remember me in your prayers,” she posted.

On Friday, the Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases especially in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders.

“Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.