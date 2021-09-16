Legendary actor Talat Iqbal hospitalized in US

Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal is being treated for a serious illness at a hospital in the Texas state of United States.

According to details, Talat is unconscious and is placed on a ventilator.

Talat actor had fallen ill after the death of his daughter Sara, who passed away due to a prolonged illness this year.

The actor worked in both television dramas and films. He starred with famous actresses namely Roohi Bano, Shabnam, Babra Sharif, Deeba Begum and Khalida Riyasat.

He has been living in Dallas city for some time. He returned to Pakistan back in 2017 and Arts Council Karachi had organized an event in his honour.

During the event, he said that he did not know that so many people loved him.

He had further said that he wanted to stay in Pakistan and work in the drama industry. However, this could not happen.

It is to be noted that Talat’s wife Sumbul, who was a celebrity as well, passed away back in 2014 due to cancer.