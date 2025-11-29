Actor Yasir Hussain defends Pakistani dramas against premature criticism

In a recent ARY podcast hosted by Ayaz Samoo, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain criticised that the hard work that goes in to creating dramas cannot be rated negatively and destroy their reputation.

In a podcast, Hussain stated that dramas are created through hard work, and it’s unjust to be ruined by people’s ratings.

He further elaborated that while audiences laud a certain drama being watched globally, it still faces premature criticism. He further explained his stance by giving the example of the Prime Minister and said, “Let’s suppose our Prime Minister goes abroad and receives great respect, and we as Pakistanis disregard it and label it as nonsense”. He highlighted his point that if something is being created, let it flourish.

Hussain also pointed out that viewers often jump to conclusions in the initial stages of the show, subsequently ruining the rating quality when the story has not been unfolded completely yet. According to him, plot twists eventually become clear in the latter episodes; criticising it prematurely can lead to misunderstandings.

Also, Yasir Hussain revealed that he watched a clip of Nadia Khan’s show in an Instagram post criticising his drama, and not his character, involved in it. He also emphasised that Nadia Khan indeed provides an insightful commentary, yet he still declined the invitation to appear on her show.