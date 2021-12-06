Actors booked over alleged role in secretly filming stage dancer

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked male and female actors over their alleged role in secretly filming a video of a stage dancer as she changed her clothes, ARY NEWS reported.

The cybercrime wing of the FIA took action against the suspect for his alleged role in secretly filming a video of a theatre performer as she changed her clothes.

The agency said that the suspect later turned out to be an actor, Kashif Chan, who also performs at the theater. The video in question was also recovered from his mobile phone in a case filed on the complaint of the theatre’s owner.

The FIA further shared that actress Khushboo Khan and Imran Shouki were also booked in the case after Kashif Chan claimed that he filmed the stage dancer at the suggestion of Khushboo Khan.

Incidents of secretly filming people especially women have been reported previously and in one such act recently, the FIA arrested a hotel employee on charges of capturing objectionable videos of guests and blackmailing them for sexual favours and money.

FIA’s cybercrime wing arrested a man named Amjad when he was in the capital receiving money from one of his victims.

The woman he was blackmailing had complained that Amjad not only captured videos of her during her stay at the hotel but also threatened to upload them on the internet if she doesn’t pay him.

FIA claims Amjad is an employee of a hotel in Vehari city of Punjab and is under arrest for recording videos of guests through hidden cameras and blackmailing them for money and sexual favours.

The FIA team also raided the hotel and found hidden cameras in several rooms.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!