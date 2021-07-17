Veteran TV actress Naila Jaffery dies of cancer

KARACHI: Renowned TV actress Naila Jaffery passed away in Karachi on Saturday. The actress lost her battle to cancer after a prolonged illness.

Her funeral prayers will be offered today in Karachi, her brother Atif Jaffery confirmed.

The actress was suffering from cancer since 2016.

Recently her video from a hospital bed had gone viral on social media. Naila Jeffery had appealed royalties for the re-runs of her dramas to pay for cancer treatment.

The actress had shared a video on social media in which she can be heard demanding financial help.

Read More: NAILA JAFFRI WANTS TO LIVE A ‘HEALTHY LIFE’ AFTER HER CANCER TREATMENT

Taking notice, Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Sardar Ali Shah had announced treatment for renowned actress Naila Jaffery at the government’s expense.

Sardar Shah in a statement had announced that his department would bear all treatment expenses of a famous TV actress.