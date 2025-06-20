How the world’s top ad agencies aligned to fix prices in India

NEW DELHI- June 20, 2025: Omnicom Media’s India chief was frustrated. It was October 5, 2023 and a rival was trying to poach the U.S. firm’s client by offering lower prices, just weeks after global advertising agencies and broadcasters struck secret pacts on ad rates in the South Asian country.

The attempt to woo the client violated the agencies’ agreement, Omnicom Media’s India CEO Kartik Sharma wrote in a WhatsApp group comprising a who’s who of advertising, according to excerpts of the discussion documented by antitrust investigators and verified by Reuters.

“This kind of practice is not in the spirit of what we are collectively trying to achieve,” Sharma wrote, without identifying the parties.

Shashi Sinha, then India CEO of New York-based IPG Mediabrands, suggested an industry group should “admonish the agency”.

The exchanges form part of a confidential dossier compiled by India’s antitrust watchdog that chronicles how global advertising companies, including leading U.S. and European firms, coordinated to rig prices in the world’s most populous nation.

Reuters reviewed evidence from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation, including a 10-page document with messages and records of meetings between top advertising executives, and two industry agreements under scrutiny for antitrust violations; and interviewed two people familiar with the probe.

The key details, which haven’t been previously reported, centre on WhatsApp interactions involving 11 industry executives. They include the top India or South Asia executives of WPP’s GroupM; U.S.-based Omnicom Media and Interpublic’s IPG Mediabrands; France’s Publicis and Havas Media; Japan’s Dentsu and India’s Madison World.

Over WhatsApp and in meetings, the executives coordinated responses to clients, which “resulted in alignment of competing advertising agencies,” CCI officials said in the August 9 dossier, determining on an initial basis that the conduct contravened competition law.

The firms agreed to cooperate on pricing, including not to undercut each other; colluded with broadcasters to deny business to agencies that didn’t comply; and discussed financial terms involving at least four Indian clients over conference calls, according to the investigation documents.

The documents don’t indicate whether the agencies’ foreign headquarters were aware of the executives’ actions.

A spokesperson for WPP Media, which until May was known as GroupM, told Reuters it was aware of the investigation but declined to comment further.