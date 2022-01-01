Ad hoc doctors get one-year extension

LAHORE: Following the special directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has extended the contracts of ad hoc doctors for one year, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Punjab chief minister has approved an extension in the employment of adhoc doctors and other staff of Primary and Secondary Healthcare for another year.

Read More: Punjab CM announces one month salary for doctors

In a statement, Punjab CM Buzdar said that all-out measures will be taken for the betterment of the medical field.

He also directed the concerned authorities to pay timely salaries to adhoc doctors and other staff as well.

READ: PUNJAB ENHANCES VACCINATION CENTRES TO INOCULATE MORE PEOPLE

No stone will be left unturned in resolving the issues of doctors and para medical staff, the chief minister pointed out.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!