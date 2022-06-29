AD Khawaja sends legal notice to Rao Anwar over ‘false’ allegations

KARACHI: Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja has sent a legal notice to former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar, asking for an apology over ‘false’ allegations against him, ARY News reported.

According to details, Ex-SSP Malir Rao Anwar has levelled serious allegations against AD Khawaja and Sanaullah Abbasi in an interview with a private news channel.

During the interview, the notorious former police official claimed that Sanaullah Abbasi had demanded illegal favours from him, seeking a piece of land along the highway and accused AD Khawaja of targeting him unfairly.

In this regard, AD Khawaja has sent a Rs50 million legal notice to Rao Anwar and asked the former cop to apologize over ‘fall’ allegations.

“Rao Anwar used defamatory words against AD Khawaja in the interview”, the legal notice stated, asking for unconditionally apology over the allegations. The libel will cost Rao Anwar if he failed to apologize within 14 days, the legal notice added.

