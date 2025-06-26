Adam Sandler announces ‘You’re My Best Friend’ comedy tour

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has announced a comedy tour titled ‘You’re My Best Friend,’ set to begin in September.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The ‘Happy Gilmore’ star will be on the road in North America for the tour, which will see him perform in more than 30 cities across the US.

Adam Sandler will begin his ‘You’re My Best Friend’ tour with the first show, scheduled in Jacksonville on September 5.

He will also make stops in Miami, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Boston, Cleveland, Ontario, Salt Lake City, and Chicago, among other cities.

The ‘Happy Gilmore’ star will conclude the tour in Las Vegas on November 1.

The Hollywood actor’s plan for a comedy tour comes after his two tours in 2023 and 2024.

The 2024 tour, ‘Adam Sandler: Love You,’ was recorded for a Netflix special directed by Josh Safdie.

Read more: Netflix drops trailer for Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Before his ‘You’re My Best Friend,’ the Hollywood actor is set to star in the Netflix sequel ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’

The film, set to release on July 25, will see Adam Sandler reprise his role from the original 1996 film alongside Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen.

New additions to the cast include Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie and Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny.

The original film turned Adam Sandler into a comic star in Hollywood, and he has since appeared in multiple hit comedies.

After its release in theatres in 1996, ‘Happy Gilmore’ earned around $40 million at the worldwide box office.