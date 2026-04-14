Adam Sandler’s daughter steals spotlight at Roommates premiere

At the Roommates premiere on Monday night, Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sadie Sandler, was undoubtedly in the spotlight. With significant star power turning out for her big moment, the 19-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Egyptian Theatre. Netflix will release the comedy, which serves as a pivotal point in the rising star’s career, this Friday, April 17.

As she walked the red carpet, Sadie Sandler commanded attention, proving that at just 19, she is prepared for leading roles in major films. Her chemistry with co-star Chloe East—who attended the screening with her—guarantees on-screen fireworks when the movie premieres.

The movie was produced by her father, Adam Sandler, under the Happy Madison Productions banner. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood attended the event to celebrate Sadie’s comedic breakout.

Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy were both in attendance to support the Roommates cast, and they brought their own daughters along as well. With Zarah Rock and Bella Murphy also appearing in the film, the project serves as a true celebration of multigenerational Hollywood families. Jaya Harper, daughter of Laura Dern, also graced the red carpet, further demonstrating that this Netflix comedy attracts top talent from all corners of the industry. The buzz generated by the high-profile cast went well beyond the standard excitement of a typical premiere.

Roommates follows Sadie’s character, Devon, through the chaos of college life. Her friendship with her fiery roommate, Celeste, quickly devolves into a comical battle of passive-aggression. The screenplay, penned by SNL writers Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan, is filled with clever wit.

Director Chandler Levack brought the story to life, filming on location in New Jersey, Los Angeles, Barcelona, and New York. The ensemble cast is a comedic powerhouse, featuring Billy Bryk, Storm Reid, Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, and Nick Kroll.

“When shy college freshman Devon asks cool-girl Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship quickly spirals into a war of passive-aggression and hilarious chaos,” the official Netflix synopsis states.

Sadie Sandler has proven she is more than just Adam’s daughter. Her portrayal of Devon captures the comedy and tenderness required for a leading role; she carries the film with a maturity and comedic timing that rivals seasoned veterans.

The industry’s tremendous turnout indicates the genuine excitement surrounding the project. With a massive show of support from both cast and crew, Netflix viewers have plenty to look forward to when Roommates drops on Friday.