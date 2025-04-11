Congress criticizes PM Modi over Adani Dharavi redevelopment project

MUMBAI: The Adani Dharavi Redevelopment Project has become a focal point of debate in Mumbai, following revelations regarding resettlement plans for residents of the city’s iconic slum.



According to reports, the Adani Dharavi Redevelopment Project proposes relocating 50,000 to 1,00,000 residents of Dharavi to Deonar landfill, a site notorious for its toxicity and environmental hazards.

Documents obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act confirm the government’s plan to use the Deonar landfill, which is still active and emits dangerous gases daily, as the resettlement location.

This decision has drawn criticism from Indian Congress, which accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration of prioritizing corporate interests over the welfare of the poor.

The Congress party alleges that the toxic environment of the landfill poses severe health risks to the relocated residents.

Environmental experts have highlighted that even closed landfill sites are restricted under development laws, let alone active ones such as Deonar, which ranks among India’s largest methane hotspots.

The risks extend to underground water contamination and air pollution, raising serious public health concerns.

Congress has publicly stated that the project, which aims to transform Dharavi into a modern urban hub, disregards the lives and well-being of the displaced residents.

The relocation strategy is seen as an attempt to cater to affluent groups at the expense of vulnerable communities.

The Adani Dharavi redevelopment project spans 600 acres, of which 296 acres have been allocated for the ambitious undertaking. While state officials argue that the project will bring positive changes, critics question the timing and ethics of the approvals, with the plans signed off just a day before the last assembly elections.

Congress’ scathing critique and environmental warnings have placed the Adani Dharavi Redevelopment Project under scrutiny, compelling stakeholders to reassess the long-term implications of their decisions.