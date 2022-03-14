ADB appreciates Pakistan’s Covid-19 response

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appreciated Pakistan’s handling of Covid-19 on Monday.

As per details, Vice President of ADB Shixin Chen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan appreciated the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its support to the Government in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The Vice President of ADB also lauded the government’s response to handling the Covid-19 crisis and said that Pakistan’s economy is much better as compared to many countries during the Covid-19 crisis.

He assured the prime minister that the Bank would continue to support Pakistan in its endeavours to accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s economy.

Earlier, Pakistan received 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Asian Development Bank in a move to uplift the country’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

As per details, 15 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine dispatched by the ADB were received in Islamabad. The doses were sent to help Islamabad in its fight against the pandemic.

