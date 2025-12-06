ADB approves $381mn financing for Punjab

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved three projects worth $381 million to advance agriculture, education, and health services in Punjab, Pakistan, according to an official statement.

The initiatives aim to bolster economic growth in the province, which accounts for more than half of the country’s population and economic activity.

“Investing in education, health, and agricultural mechanization will play a transformative role in driving the growth of Punjab, a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “These strategic investments will modernize agriculture, enhance human capital, and significantly improve livelihoods for millions of people across Punjab.”

Under the financing package, a $120 million concessional loan and a $4 million grant have been allocated for the Punjab Climate-Resilient and Low-Carbon Agriculture Mechanization Project. The project aims to accelerate the province’s transition to modern, disaster-resilient, and low-carbon agricultural practices, benefiting around 220,000 rural farming households.

It will support large-scale mechanization, provide alternative livelihood opportunities for agricultural workers, and strengthen the knowledge and skills of 15,000 women. The program will also introduce a new financing model for mechanization service providers to help small-scale farmers access advanced machinery such as rice harvesters.

ADB has further approved $107 million for the Responsive, Ready, and Resilient Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Secondary Education in Punjab Program. This includes a $7 million grant from ADB’s Asian Development Fund and a $100 million concessional loan. Implemented by the Punjab School Education Department, the results-based program will modernize secondary education and expand inclusive STEM learning opportunities across the province.

The bank has also cleared a $150 million concessional loan for the Punjab Nursing and Health Workforce Reform Program, designed to enhance nursing education, strengthen workforce governance, and develop disaster-resilient training facilities.

The program will upgrade nursing curricula, expand faculty development, and introduce a digital human resource management information system to better align workforce planning with health sector needs. By increasing the number of qualified nurses—most of whom are women—it aims to improve healthcare delivery across Punjab.

Key components include the establishment of three centers of excellence in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. These facilities will feature modern simulation labs, digital learning platforms, and gender-responsive hostels, helping meet the province’s growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals both domestically and abroad.