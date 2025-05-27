ADB breaks new ground with surging private sector operations

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed a record 58 private sector transactions in 2024—up 45% from the previous year, with $2.6 billion of financing, according to its 2024 Private Sector Operations Report on Development Effectiveness.

The total volume of commitments, including programs, projects, and co-financing reached an unprecedented $8 billion, underscoring ADB’s growing role in driving private sector-led development and innovation across Asia and the Pacific.

Long-term cofinancing with private partners reached $3.6 billion in 2024—$3.4 billion from project cofinancing, $0.2 billion from long-term cofinancing from the Microfinance Program, and $7.4 million from ADB Ventures.

An additional $2.1 billion cofinancing was provided for the Office of Markets Development and Public–Private Partnership. This translates to $2.60 in cofinancing for every $1 of ADB financing.

To further bolster its cofinancing, ADB partnered with the Government of Canada to create the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for Private Sector in Asia—a trust fund to finance climate-focused private sector projects.

“These impressive results demonstrate how ADB’s agile and innovative private sector approach is helping developing countries navigate an evolving policy environment and manage economic risks,” said ADB Vice-President for Market Solutions Bhargav Dasgupta, said ADB press release received here Tuesday.

“ADB will continue to sharpen its focus on removing barriers to private sector development and delivering innovative solutions that deepen markets and drive inclusive growth,” Dasgupta added.

From projects committed in 2024, expected results will deliver 8,694 gigawatt-hours of power; 164,475 people trained and 1 million micro, small, and medium-sized businesses supported; 564,525 tons of agricultural products produced; water provided to 10,000 households; and 10 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions reduced annually.

ADB’s active portfolio of private sector projects has delivered benefits to 44.3 million micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises—42.3 million owned or led by women—and about 8.7 million farmers.

Current operations have created jobs for 826,784 workers—145,629 of them female. On energy, the portfolio has delivered 70,028 gigawatt-hours a year and reduced up to 23.5 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

During the midterm review of its corporate strategy, Strategy 2030, ADB reaffirmed the importance of expanding private sector engagement. In 2024, private sector operations accounted for 30% of ADB overall operations—continuing a positive trajectory.

Investments spanned a wide range of sectors, including agribusiness, finance, energy, transport, industry, water and other urban services, health and education, and information and communication technology.