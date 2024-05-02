29.9 C
ADB mission visits FBR headquarter

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters and met the senior officials of the board, assisting in the implementation of the Domestic Resource Mobilization Program (DRM), ARY News reported.

The mission was led by Senior Director ADB Tariq Niazi and included Senior Public Sector Management Specialist Laisiasa Tora, Sana Masood, and Farzana Noshab Economists were also presented in the meeting, said a press release issued by FBR.

During the meeting, officers discussed the implementation of the Domestic Resource Mobilization Program, focusing on structural and policy reforms.

Due to the dedicated efforts of FBR, $300 million was disbursed by ADB to the Government of Pakistan in December 2023. Sub-program I laid down the foundations for improved policies, laws, and institutional capacity for the FBR.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with the program’s successful rollout with the financial assistance of $300 million which was disbursed by ADB to the Government of Pakistan in December 2023.

Furthermore, the FBR emphasized the importance of digitization in documenting the economy and increasing productivity sustainably.

Both sides agreed to explore ways to strengthen collaboration in support of the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Tax Administration Project.

