Friday, October 21, 2022
Web Desk

ADB okays $1.5 billion for Pakistan to support flood relief efforts

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $1.5 billion in financing to help Pakistan provide social protection, promote food security, and support employment for its people amid devastating floods on Friday.

The news was confirmed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar through his official Twitter handle.

The loan, provided under ADB’s Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) Program, will help fund the government’s $2.3 billion countercyclical development expenditure programme designed to cushion the impacts of external shocks, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It may be noted that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced providing $ 2.3 to 2.5 billion to Pakistan for flood relief efforts.

According to a press release issued by the Finance Division, the announcement was made during a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye.

Web Desk

