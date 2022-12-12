ADB okays $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $554 million in financing to help Pakistan provide social protection, promote food security, and support employment for its people amid devastating floods.

According to the ADB, the amount will be spent on the rehabilitation of the damaged structure in Sindh, Balochistan and KP.

The bank further said from the total $554 million, $475 million is loan, $3 million is a technical grant $5 million donation is from Japan for the flood victims.

It may be noted that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced providing $ 2.3 to 2.5 billion to Pakistan for flood relief efforts.

On October 26, Asian Development Bank (ADB) transferred $1.5 billion loan to Pakistan, quoting SBP sources, ARY News reported.

ADB signed an agreement with Pakistan to provide $1.5 billion loan for budgetary support and help flood-related rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The loan would build the foreign exchange reserves and rein in the rupee’s depreciation.

