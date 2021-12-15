ADC Central’s gunman opens fire on citizen to injure him in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman on Wednesday opened fire in New Karachi area of the city after an exchange of heated arguments with a citizen, resulting in injuries to the latter, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, a heated argument broke out between a citizen and a cop posted as the gunman of the assistant deputy commissioner Central in sector 5-F of New Karachi.

“The man sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment,” the police confirmed as a heavy contingent of police was summoned in the area.

Police have been found involved previously in stepping over its powers and killing citizens in extrajudicial encounters previously.

Recently, a teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on the night of December 6.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

As a result, Arslan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association. Read More: EX-SHO AZAM GOPANG HANDED OVER TO POLICE IN ARSALAN MEHSUD KILLING CASE Taking action, the SSP had suspended SHO Orangi Azam Gopang from the post. DIG Aftab added that they had also detained Police Constable Tauheed, who had fired shots in the alleged shootout. The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arslan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

