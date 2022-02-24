TikTok star Addison Rae to work in Hollywood’s Fashionista

TikTok star Addison Rae will work in the upcoming Hollywood film Fashionista following the success of her Netflix’s original He’s All That.

Addison Rae made the announcement regarding her working in the Hollywood movie Fashionista on her Instagram page which has at least 40 million followers.

Moreover, the social media star signed a movie deal with Netflix also. This means that she will be seen in more of the streaming giants’ productions.

She said that her relationship with Netflix was beyond her wildest dreams.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Addison Rae had earlier said in an interview. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Earlier, the TikTok star said she does not want to limit herself to play specific kinds of roles and be a versatile actor in her projects.

Addison Rae, who made her acting debut in the Netflix movie He’s All That last year, spoke about her vision in the film industry in an interview.

“I want to show people I’m not just limited to one thing,” she said as quoted in the report. “I want to play the bad guy but also the good guy. I eventually want something really deep and emotional and real as possible.”

