Adectris: Pfizer drug succeeds in late-stage blood cancer trial

Pfizer said on Tuesday a combination treatment using its drug, Adcetris, met the main goal of a late-stage study of extending survival in patients with a type of blood cancer.

The safety and tolerability of ADCETRIS in the ECHELON-3 trial were consistent with what has been previously presented for patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL treated with ADCETRIS in clinical trials. Full data will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.

“This is the third Phase 3 study in a type of lymphoma to demonstrate an overall survival benefit for an ADCETRIS combination. Based on the strong results from ECHELON-3, we’re excited that ADCETRIS could address an area of high unmet need in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL irrespective of CD30 expression,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer. “The results are particularly encouraging because the study evaluated heavily pre-treated patients, including some who received prior CAR-T therapy.”

DLBCL is the most common type of lymphoma and is a fast-growing, aggressive blood cancer. Approximately 40% of patients with DLBCL do not respond to initial treatment or develop relapsed disease after first-line treatment.

ADCETRIS is a standard of care for patients with certain lymphomas and is approved for seven indications in the U.S with more than 55,000 patients treated since its first U.S. approval in 2011. More than 140,000 patients have been treated with ADCETRIS globally. Pfizer plans to share the ECHELON-3 data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to potentially support regulatory filing in the U.S.

About ECHELON-3

ECHELON-3 is an ongoing, randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase 3 study evaluating ADCETRIS plus lenalidomide and rituximab versus lenalidomide and rituximab plus placebo in adult patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL, regardless of CD30 expression, who have received two or more prior lines of therapy and are ineligible for stem cell transplant or CAR-T therapy. In this global study, 230 patients were randomized across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The primary endpoint is OS in the intent to treat population, with key secondary endpoints of PFS and ORR as assessed by investigator. Other secondary endpoints include complete response rate, duration of response, safety and tolerability.

About Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most frequent type of lymphoma and is an aggressive, difficult to treat disease.1 More than 25,000 cases of DLBCL are diagnosed each year in the United States, accounting for more than 25 percent of all lymphoma cases.2

DLBCL can develop spontaneously or as a result of diseases such as chronic lymphocytic lymphoma/small lymphocytic lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, or marginal zone lymphoma.3 Up to 40 percent of patients relapse or have refractory disease after frontline treatment.

About ADCETRIS

ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) comprised of a CD30-directed monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), utilizing Seagen’s proprietary technology. The ADC employs a linker system that is designed to be stable in the bloodstream but to release MMAE upon internalization into CD30-positive tumor cells.