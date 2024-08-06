Adeel Husain’s mother passes away

Eminent film and TV actor Adeel Husain’s mother passed away, he announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

Adeel Husain turned to his Instagram handle on early morning today to share the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing.

“Though our hearts ache, we find solace in the beautiful memories she leaves behind. Her legacy of compassion and grace will continue to inspire us every day,” read the note shared by the ‘Dobara Phir Se’ actor on the social platform. “The woman who was always the light of our lives. Words fail me as we wish her so long.’ Forever in our hearts and minds – Roohi Najam. Please recite Surah Fatiha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeel Husain (@adeelhusain78)

Several social users including the entertainment fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family via the comments section of the post.

“Sincere condolences my brother! May she rest in peace and always smile down upon you from her special place in the heavens,” commented actor-director Ali Kazmi.

Husain’s close friend and notable actor-host Anoushey Ashraf penned, “As upsetting as this news is there is some solace in knowing she’s back with God where she is safe and in ease. Sorry for your loss Adeel. My deepest condolences and big hugs friend.”