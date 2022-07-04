Adele makes shocking revelations about 100 Lb weight loss

English singer Adele detailed the real reasons behind her dramatic 7-stone weight loss transformation during a recent conversation.

In a rare tell-all over the past weekend, the ’30’ hitmaker for the first time opened up about her inspiring body transformation and the backlash that followed with the weight loss.

The songstress who amused fans with her transformed svelte figure on a magazine cover last year, said: “I understand why the Press were fascinated by it. I didn’t share my journey in the way that everyone else does.”

She also teased that “Most other people would have a DVD out by now” but she preferred to do it in the ‘quiet’ for herself.

Speaking further, Adele told the interviewer, “I felt terrible for some people that felt other people’s comments meant they weren’t looking good or that they weren’t beautiful.”

She elaborated: “Some of the ones I saw were young, they were like 15. There were some other people that felt very betrayed by me, like, ‘Oh, she is giving in to the pressure of it’, which didn’t really bother me. Because, like, you aren’t holding my hand at night at 4 am when I’m crying my heart out with anxiety and needing a distraction and stuff like that.”

The ‘Easy on Me’ singer also touched upon the positive effects that weight loss and exercise brought on her life. “100 per cent [exercise] gave me focus, it gave me somewhere to get rid of my energy — good or bad — and it made me feel like I was getting stronger mentally by getting stronger physically.”

“I don’t put myself in situations anymore that drain me. I’m going to walk away from it. I choose people very, very carefully now who are in my life.”

She also shared a major update on her Las Vegas residency she postponed in January this year. “I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn’t happen. But we’re announcing them very, very soon. I’m just waiting on one piece of equipment”.

For those unversed, the British superstar was scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in January, which was to be her first live appearance since 2017. She postponed the shows less than a week prior to the performance date, citing delivery delays and COVID as the reason.

