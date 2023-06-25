Adele pauses concert to reflect on Titanic submersible accident

The English singer and songwriter – Adele – has recently stopped her concert and reflected on Titan submersible tragedy this week.

According to the details, during her residency show at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, English singer Adele took a moment to address the recent tragedy involving the OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan tourist underwater craft.

On June 22, U.S. authorities confirmed that the submersible, carrying five individuals, suffered a catastrophic implosion during its mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Expressing her dismay, Adele engaged with her audience of over 4,000 people, bringing up the shocking submersible story. In a TikTok clip shared by her fans, the singer can be heard calling the incident “absolutely crazy” and describing it as a tragic event.

During the concert, the award wining singer revealed that she had been discussing the incident with her friends in a group chat. She acknowledged that while some people claim they would never take such risks, in reality, many individuals would seize the opportunity to explore the depths of the ocean and witness the Titanic firsthand.

Adele asked the audience to raise their hands if they would choose to visit the ocean’s depths.

To this, several individuals replied positively while the singer stated, “I knew it! Turn the lights on a minute so I can see the balconies That’s a very good proportion.”

The singer also touched upon the topic of space travel, eliciting mixed reactions from the crowd. While some expressed enthusiasm, Adele admitted that she personally wouldn’t venture into space due to her fear of everything, including roller coasters.

Meanwhile, all five passengers died due to Titanic sub implosion.