Adele takes on first acting role in Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

Adele is stepping into the acting world!

According to Deadline, the Grammy-winning artist has swapped her music career to showcase her acting skills as she is set to make her acting debut.

The Hello singer will grace the screens in Tom Ford‘s new film Cry to Heaven– a adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel which is set in 18th century Italy.

Tom has penned the screenplay and will direct and produce the film through his Fade To Black production company.

While Adele’s role and other details remain under the role, it has been revealed that the film is currently in pre-production in London and Rome with principal photography slated to start in mid-January.

In addition to Adele, the film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannemann and Lux Pascal.

The novel follows the story of two men, a Venetian noble and a castrated Opera singer, whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined.

“Guido Maffeo is castrated at age 6 and enters the conservatory. He becomes a star until he loses his voice. When his voice is gone, he becomes a teacher, searching for a boy who can fulfill his lost dream,” reads the novel’s synopsis.

Cry to Heaven is expected to release in the fall of 2026.