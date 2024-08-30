Adiala jail authorities refute reports of PTI founder’s facilities withdrawn

RAWALPINDI: The Adiala jail administration on Friday refuted reports about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s facilities withdrawn in the prison.

According to the superintendent of Central Jail Rawalpindi, Imran Khan has been provided with all facilities as per jail manual.

The PTI founder has been provided with two helpers in the day, he said, adding that Imran Khan was allowed to meet family, lawyers as well as hold political meetings twice a week.

A separate kitchen has been allocated for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi as per jail superintendent.

The jail official further said that Khan also had the facility of television in his prison cell.

He also has access to meetings during case hearings in jail.

“One English newspaper is sent to the PTI founder every day. To stay in shape, he has a place to walk and an exercise machine,” he remarked.

It may be noted here that security agencies expanded investigations and arrested at least six more members of the jail staff allegedly for aiding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The detained staff members of the jail also included three women, sources said. “The detained jail employees have been included a sweeper, two lady wardens and three CCTV monitoring personnel,” sources said.

Security officials have taken mobile phones of the employees in their custody. “Women staffers were exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and the PTI’s founder,” sources said.

Former Adiala jail deputy superintendent Zafar Iqbal was recently returned home after his arrest on charges of aiding former prime minister Imran Khan, sources said.

According to sources, Zafar Iqbal was detained on August 13 for questioning over helping Imran Khan in jail.