Adiala Jail brawl injures one inmate

RAWALPINDI: A brawl erupted between inmates at Adiala Jail, leaving at least one inmate being injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Adiala jail administration said the injured inmate was attacked with a sharp cutter.

Assistant Superintendent Imran Shehzad has registered a case against the accused inmate identified as Imran Atish and the incident has been reported at the Sadar Baironi Police Station.

According to the FIR, the brawl occurred three days ago, whereas the injured inmate is currently under medical treatment.

Its worth mentioning here that the infamous Adiala jail where former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan is currently incarcerated has been in the limelight recently.

Earlier, Security agencies expanded investigations and arrested six more members of the jail staff over aiding PTI founder.

The detained staff members of the jail also included three women, sources said. “The detained jail employees have been included a sweeper, two lady wardens and three CCTV monitoring personnel,” sources said.

Security officials taken mobile phones of the employees in their custody. “Women staffers were exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and the PTI’s founder,” sources said.

Former Adiala jail deputy superintendent Zafar Iqbal recently returned home after his arrest on charges of aiding former prime minister Imran Khan, sources said.

According to sources, Zafar Iqbal was detained on August 13 for questioning over helping Imran Khan in jail.