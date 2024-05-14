Adiala Jail: Joint mock exercise held to handle emergency

RAWALPINDI: Police, Elite Force, Rescue 1122 and Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a joint mock exercise to deal with any emergency situation in Adiala jail on Tuesday.

The mock exercise was conducted to deal with any emergency situation in the prison.

During the exercise, the response of the security agencies was timely and exemplary. Such exercises will be conducted in future as well, the jail authorities said.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi police conducted a five-hour long search operation around the jail and verified the whereabouts and data of people residing in the area and doing business there.

Due to security reasons, the Punjab Interior Department imposed a two-week ban on meetings with all prisoners and decided to review the security of three prison facilities in Punjab including the overcrowded Adiala jail.

Some high-profile prisoners, including former prime minister Imran Khan, ex-Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are housed in the jail.

Earlier on March 12, the Punjab home department had imposed ban over visits to prisoners in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The ban was slapped for two weeks Punjab home department said while media coverage was also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.