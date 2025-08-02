Adiala authorities reject Kasim Khan’s allegations of inmate deaths from Hepatitis

RAWALPINDI: Authorities at Adiala Jail on Saturday strongly refuted recent claims made by Kasim Khan, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, regarding inmate deaths due to hepatitis within the prison.

In an interview with U.S. media, Kasim Khan alleged that his father had been kept in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail for two years under harsh conditions. He described the cell as “awful,” claiming that Imran Khan was forced to use muddy, filthy water. He also alleged that ten prisoners had died from hepatitis C due to poor sanitation and warned that the situation was deteriorating.

However, Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and “fabricated,” emphasizing the administration’s commitment to inmate health and safety.

In a statement, the superintendent said no deaths due to hepatitis had occurred in the jail. He added that the prison administration provides proper food, hygiene, and medical care to all inmates.

“All prisoners undergo thorough health screening before being admitted to the jail, and those diagnosed with contagious diseases are immediately isolated,” he said.

Read More: PTI founder’s sons should clarify intentions before coming to Pakistan: Azma Bukhari

He further noted that necessary treatment and medication are provided to affected inmates. The jail’s fully equipped hospital is staffed with eight male and two female doctors, offering 24-hour medical care and rehabilitation services.

“The tweets and allegations made by the PTI founder’s sons are completely unfounded. Making such accusations against a sensitive security institution amounts to spreading discord,” he added. “Imran Khan is receiving more facilities and privileges than any other prisoner. No discriminatory treatment is being meted out to him or any other inmate.”