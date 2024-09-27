PTI MNA joins PML-N ahead of ‘proposed’ constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: In a big blow for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI MNA Adil Khan Bazai has joined the PML-N, strengthening the government’s alliance in the National Assembly ahead of ‘proposed’ constitutional amendments, ARY News reported.

As per details, with PTI MNA joining PML-N, the government alliance now has a total of 215 seats in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Adil Bazai secured the seat of Quetta’s National Assembly constituency (NA-262) in the general election 2024.

The development came at a time when the coalition government is in talks with several political parties for consensus on the constitutional amendments.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s advisor Rana Sanaullah said that matter of constitutional amendment is under consideration. Constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of the political parties.

Legal reforms are also essential to provide speedy justice to the people, he added.

In reply to a question about formation of constitutional courts, he said JUI-F leader was also agreed on the establishment of constitutional courts. To another question, he said all the political parties and the parliament are working for rule of law in the country.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms would help provide speedy justice besides resolve thousands of the cases pending in the courts, he stated.