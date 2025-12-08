Adil Raja faces another major setback in UK court

LONDON: YouTuber Adil Raja has suffered yet another legal blow as a London High Court judge ordered him to publicly apologize to Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer, ARY News reported.

The court ruled that the apology must remain visible for 28 days on Adil Raja’s social media accounts, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and his website pages.

In addition, Raja has been ordered to pay a £50,000 fine within 14 days and cover £260,000 in legal expenses, with further court costs to be assessed and also borne by him.

The judge directed Adil Raja to publish a summary of the court ruling, acknowledging that the allegations he had made against Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer were defamatory and baseless. Raja is also required to admit publicly that Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer won the previous defamation case filed against him.

This ruling follows an earlier defamation case in October of this year, in which the court had found all claims made by Adil Raja against the retired brigadier to be unfounded.

Following that decision, Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer requested enforcement of the order on ten social media posts that contained defamatory content.

The High Court judge additionally issued an injunction preventing Adil Raja from making any further defamatory or derogatory statements about the retired brigadier.

Adil Raja’s appeal against the decision was rejected by the court, leaving the original orders intact.

Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer personally attended the court hearing to receive the ruling, while the YouTuber was absent from the proceedings.

According to reports, Adil Raja’s legal team has indicated an intention to take the matter to the Court of Appeal against the latest decision.

UK Court Imposes £350,000 Penalty on Adil Raja

In October 2025, a British court ruled in favour of Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer, declaring the allegations made against him by YouTuber Adil Raja as false and defamatory.

According to the court verdict, Adil Raja failed to provide any evidence to substantiate his claims.

The court, presided over by Judge Richard Spearman, stated that Raja’s social media posts seriously damaged Rashid Naseer’s reputation.

The Royal Court of Justice in London ordered teh YouTuber to pay £50,000 in damages to Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer, along with £300,000 in legal and court expenses.

The court further observed that the case had no link to Pakistan’s military or intelligence agencies, clarifying that it was strictly a dispute between two individuals.