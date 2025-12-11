Adil Raja issues public apology to Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer in defamation case

LONDON: YouTuber Adil Raja has publicly apologised to Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer over a defamatory allegation, after a London court ruled against him in a defamation case. ARY News reported.

In a statement to the media, YouTuber Adil Raja acknowledged that the court had ordered him to pay £50,000 in damages to Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer.

He said that the London Court has also imposed legal costs £260,000 on him.

He has admitted that between 14 June 2022 and 29 June 2022, he made several allegations against Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer, which the court found to be false and defamatory.

YouTuber Raja Adil accepted that he failed to prove the false claims he levelled against Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer.

It is to be remembered that Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer had filed a defamation suit in the UK, which he successfully won, leading to the ruling in his favour.

The court earlier in its judgment ordered Adil Raja to issue a public apology to Brigadier (R) Rashid Naseer, to be published across all his social media accounts, including X, Facebook, YouTube, and his website and remain visible for 28 consecutive days.