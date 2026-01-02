ATC sentences digital terrorism convicts to life imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: In the high-profile digital terrorism case concerning attacks on state institutions on 9 May, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has handed down multiple life sentences to Adil Raja, Sabir Shakir, Haider Mehdi and others.

Justice Tahir Abbas Supra of the ATC announced the verdict on Friday.

The judge in his verdict sentenced Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed to two consecutive life terms each. Similarly, Sabir Shakir and Muaid Pirzada were also sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

In addition to the life sentences, the court imposed a total of 35 years’ imprisonment under other counts and fines of Rs1.5 million each on the convicts.

The prosecution presented 24 witnesses during the proceedings. In cases registered at the Aabpara Police Station, Saber Shakir, Muaid Pirzada, and Syed Akbar Hussain received life imprisonment, while in the case registered at the Ramna Police Station, Shahin Sahbai, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed were convicted.

The trial was completed in the absence of the accused, as permitted under anti-terrorism laws. Raja Naveed Hussain Kayani appeared on behalf of the prosecution, while Gulfam Ashraf Goraya, who had been appointed by the court as the defence counsel, represented the accused.

The ATC ruled that under the provisions of anti-terrorism legislation, trials can be conducted in the absence of the accused, ensuring that justice is delivered even when convicts do not attend court proceedings.