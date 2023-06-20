‘Adipurush’ writer gets security cover amid backlash

Amid the row over the dialogues in ‘Adipurush’, the writer of the film Manoj Muntashir gets a security cover from Mumbai police.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment agencies, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who wrote the dialogues for Om Raut’s latest disaster ‘Adipurush’, received security from the Mumbai Police of India on Monday, after citing a threat to his life.

“Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life,” the publication quoted the officials, adding that the cops are currently investigating the matter.

For the unversed, the makers faced the wrath of angered audiences for the ‘pedestrian’ language used in the retelling of the mythological epic.

Following the backlash, Muntashir took to his Twitter handle and confirmed that the makers have decided to revise the parts of the dialogues, and the amended lines will be added to the title by this week.

Moreover, the dialogues of the film, including the claim of Janaki/Sita to be the daughter of India, had caused outrage in Nepal as well, which led to the ban on Indian cinema in over 17 theatres of the capital city Kathmandu as well as Pokhara.

Based on the Hindu mythological epic ‘Ramayan’, ‘Adipurush’ stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The multilingual saga was released theatrically over the past weekend.

The film entered the 300 crore club with the global collection of the debut weekend.

