Aditi Sharma headed for divorce just months after marriage

Indian Television actress Aditi Sharma, known for her role in serial Apollena, is reportedly headed for a divorce from her husband, Abhineet Kaushik.

The couple’s relationship has taken a dramatic turn after Abhineet accused Aditi Sharma of infidelity with one of her co-stars.

In a recent interview, Abhineet Kaushik, along with his lawyer Rakesh Shetty, spoke out about their troubled marriage and the shocking events that led to their separation.

Abhineet shared that Aditi Sharma had been pressuring him to marry for over a year, despite his reluctance.

He eventually gave in to her requests, and the two secretly tied the knot in November of the previous year at their home in Goregaon.

They had been living together in a 5BHK apartment for the past six months, but their marriage quickly became strained.

According to Abhineet Kaushik, Aditi Sharma insisted on keeping their marriage a secret because she believed it would be frowned upon in the entertainment industry.

The situation worsened when Abhineet allegedly caught Aditi Sharma in a romantic relationship with her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta.

He claimed that the producer of the show, Karishma, was aware of the situation as well. This led to a heated argument between the couple.

When Abhineet Kaushik confronted Aditi Sharma about the affair, she allegedly dismissed the marriage, calling it a “mock trial” and not legally binding.

In a further twist, Abhineet’s lawyer revealed that Aditi Sharma’s family demanded INR25 lakh for the divorce settlement.

The situation escalated when Aditi’s father allegedly slapped Abhineet, and Aditi was reportedly hurt during the altercation.

