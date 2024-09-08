Administration divulges conditions of PTI’s Islamabad show

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has been bound to the time period and the route for its Islamabad public meeting, district official has told the organizers.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad while informing conditions of the public meeting said that they have to share the list of guests on stage and will face administrative action in case of any violation.

A spokesman of Islamabad police has said that the administration has fixed routes and people will be arrested over flouting the route. The law of peaceful assembly has been made law and in force in Islamabad, police further stated.

Police spokesperson also advised participants of public meeting to follow the rules and avoid violating the fixed route.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s spokesman said that the roads of Punjab and Sindh have been blocked and convoys being stopped from movement to Islamabad.

Barrister Saif has said that the people from KP will arrive with their arrangements, “God forbid, but if required to fight, will fight to come to the public meeting and will not be stopped”.

He claimed that the rulers have been scared and terrorized, “allow us to hold public meeting, the situation will worsen if not being allowed,” he warned.