Administrator Karachi announces to build new City Council Hall

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Administrator Karachi Dr Saif-ur-Rehman has announced to build a new City Council Hall of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with a seating capacity of 500 people, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Administrator Karachi Dr Saif-ur-Rehman announced to build another City Council Hall of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), for which four different locations have been shortlisted.

Dr Saif-ur-Rehman noted that the final decision on the location will be made after the report of the engineering department. “A budget will be allocated for the construction of the council hall in the next financial year,” he added.

He pointed out that the existing City Council Hall has a seating capacity of 310 people, adding that the number of members will increase to 367 following local government (LG) elections in Karachi.

“In addition to the 500 seats, additional seating capacity will be created in the new council hall,” the administrator said, adding that Governor Sindh and Chief Minister Sindh will also be briefed in this regard.

“The offices of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Municipal Commissioner will also be established in the Council Hall building,” he announced.

A day earlier, Administrator Karachi Dr Saifur Rehman announced to construct Aladin Park and vowed to open the recreational area for the Karachiites soon.

Dr Saifur Rehman visited the site of Aladin Park and announced to expedite construction of the public park. He told the media that the relevant departments were instructed to expedite the construction of the park.

