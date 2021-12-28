Admissions 2022: KU extends deadline for submission of forms

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Tuesday extended the last date for the submission of applications forms of the open merit-based online admissions 2022.

According to KU Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, the deadline, which has been extended until December 29, 2021, applies to BS (first and third Year), reserved seats for the morning session.

The last date of submission of applications forms was extended as a substantial number of students were not able to submit their forms for various reasons, a statement from the varsity said.

KU convocation forms submission

The University of Karachi will receive registration forms and fees for the Annual Convocation 2020 and 2021 till February, January 14, 2022, according to a statement.

The convocation will be held for the students of morning and evening programs and only students who have clinched first position in bachelors (H), BS, Pharm-D, LLB, and master’s examination, and are the recipients of gold medal and subject position in 2019 and 2020 as well as those who have completed their MPhil/MS, LLM, PhD, MS (Surgery), MD (Medicine), DLitt/DSc in 2019 and onwards are eligible to attend the Convocation 2020 and 2021.

The KU would also confer degrees in-absentia to all students who have passed the examinations of 2019 and 2020 under the semester system.

The interested students have been directed to submit their registration forms and fees from 10 am to 1 pm and on Friday from 10 am till 12 noon.

