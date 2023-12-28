Adnan Jalil parts ways with ANP, decides to ‘join’ PPP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) caretaker minister Adnan Jalil has decided to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), reported ARY News, citing sources.

Jalil, who served as caretaker minister for industries and technical education, was sacked by the late caretaker CM Azam Khan.

The son of late ANP leader Haji Adeel, has held several meetings with the PPP leadership and is likely to join the party soon.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said that Adnan Jalil was having ‘disagreement’ with ANP leadership on various matters and decided to join PPP.

He will soon make an official announcement during a joint presser with PPP KP chapter president Muhammad Ali Bacha.

Earlier this month, caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti quit the federal cabinet and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sarfaraz Bugti formally announced to join the Pakistan eople’s Party in Turbat in presence of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He tendered his resignation as country’s interim interior minister on December 13, which was accepted by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.