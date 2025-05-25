Adnan Siddiqui describes horrifying experience during mid-air turbulence

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has reflected on the scary experience he went through when his flight was caught in a severe storm.

A day earlier, reports emerged that a private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore narrowly avoided a major accident while attempting to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Adnan Siddiqui has now revealed that he too was on the flight, saying that he ‘wrote a quick goodbye note’ during the severe turbulence.

“Yesterday, somewhere between the sky over Karachi and the sprawling fields of Lahore, I found myself caught between heaven and a very real sense of mortality. What began as an ordinary flight quickly turned into the kind of moment that strips away the noise, the routine, the illusion of control and leaves you staring straight into the eyes of your fragility,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The Pakistani actor also shared a terrifying video from the flight, showing severe turbulence.

“The aircraft shook suddenly, jolting you out of your thoughts and into prayer. Around me, fear took hold: gasps, cries, people clutching one another, some openly panicking. It was definitely chaotic,” he wrote.

According to Adnan Siddiqui, he thought of his family and children at that moment, and the thought of bidding farewell without hugging them left him in pain.

“We were just about to touch down; Lahore was so close you could almost feel it when suddenly, whoosh, we were back in the sky with a clean, sharp go-around. Kudos to the captain. What presence of mind!” the Pakistani actor said.

He added, “Also, while this was happening, people were screaming and crying; I stayed oddly calm. Collected. I was so quiet that I opened my phone and wrote a quick goodbye note just in case. I wrote it like it might be read at my funeral…..or maybe go viral.”