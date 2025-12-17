Adobe Firefly adds prompt-based video editing and third-party AI models

Adobe is updating its AI video-generation app, Firefly, with a new video editor that allows precise prompt-based edits and introduces new third-party models for image and video creation, including Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.2 and Topaz Astra.

Previously, Firefly relied solely on prompt-based generation, meaning users had to recreate an entire clip if any part didn’t meet expectations. With the new editor, users can employ text prompts to modify specific video elements, colors, and camera angles. A new timeline view also makes it easy to adjust frames, sound, and other features.

The company announced the new video editor in October during a private beta, and it is now being rolled out to all users.

Leveraging Runway’s Aleph model, the update enables users to give Firefly specific instructions, such as “Change the sky to overcast and lower the contrast” or “Zoom in slightly on the main subject.”

With Adobe’s Firefly Video model, users can now upload a start frame and a reference video of a specific camera motion, describing it to recreate that angle for their own project.

Additionally, Adobe confirmed that users can now utilize Topaz Labs’ Astra model to upscale videos to 1080p or 4K. Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.2 image generation model is coming to the app as well, along with a collaborative boards feature.

FLUX.2 will be available on Firefly across platforms immediately, while Adobe Express users will gain access to the model starting in January.

Adobe aims to boost user engagement with these updates, responding to competitors who have recently released advanced image and video generation models.

To this end, Adobe announced a special offer: subscribers of the Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium, 7,000-credit, and 50,000-credit plans will receive unlimited generations from all image models and the Adobe Firefly Video Model within the app until January 15.

This year, Adobe has significantly updated its Firefly ecosystem. These changes included the introduction of a subscription service in February, providing users with different levels of generation capabilities. Later in the year, the company launched a new Firefly web application and mobile apps, in addition to integrating support for more third-party models.