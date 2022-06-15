Adobe Photoshop web version will be free for users  

In a bid to make Photoshop easily available to users, Adobe has started testing a free-to-use version on the web and plans to open the service up to everyone.

The company is now testing the free version in Canada, where users are able to access Photoshop on the web through a free Adobe account.

Adobe describes the service as “freemium” and eventually plans to gate off some features that will be exclusive to paying subscribers. Enough tools will be freely available to perform what Adobe considers to be Photoshop’s core functions.

“We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product,” says Maria Yap, Adobe’s VP of digital imaging.

Adobe has previously offered new tools to let users “fix” embarrassing selfies, as the company’s artificial intelligence and machine learning division has released a trailer on self-improving feature to enhance selfies.

Adobe Sensei powered part of its online photo-matching services, but also aims to help simplify image processing and as powerful as Adobe Photoshop. The as-yet unnamed app allows users to fiddle with their selfies even more and will “turn bad portraits into good ones.”

Many users do not realise that distortions have happened in selfies, which includes an elongated face and an oversize nose, until they compare them to a professionally photographed head shot.

Comments