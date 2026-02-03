Adobe shuts down Animate to focus on AI future

Adobe has announced that it will officially discontinue its long-standing 2D animation software, Adobe Animate. In an update on its support site on Monday, the company stated that the product will no longer be available after March 1, 2026.

This decision is part of Adobe’s strategic shift toward artificial intelligence. In their FAQ, the company noted that while Animate “served its purpose well” for over 25 years, “new platforms and paradigms have emerged that better meet users’ needs.”

The announcement has sparked widespread frustration and disbelief among users. One individual on X (formerly Twitter) urged for the software to be open-sourced, while others expressed that this change could significantly impact their work, with some saying that Animate is the primary reason they maintain their Adobe subscriptions.

This move was not entirely unexpected; Adobe had previously overlooked Animate during its recent Adobe Max conference and did not release a 2025 version of the software.

Adobe has announced that it will not offer a direct replacement for the discontinued software. Instead, the company has advised Creative Cloud Pro users to create new workflows by utilizing other applications, specifically suggesting After Effects for keyframe animation and Adobe Express for simpler projects.

While the software will remain functional for current users, no future updates will be released. Enterprise customers will continue to receive support until March 2029 to assist with the transition, and standard users will have support through March 2027. In the absence of a proper successor, many users are already moving to third-party alternatives such as Moho Animation and Toon Boom Harmony.