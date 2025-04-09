Is Adolescence getting a season 2? Here’s what we know

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, is currently in early talks about Adolescence season 2, following the huge success of the first season on Netflix.

Adolescence became a global sensation after its March 13 Netflix release. The show has amassed 114.5 million views, placing it among the most-watched English-language TV shows on the platform.

In their first interview since the success of Adolescence, Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner revealed that they are in discussions with director Philip Barantini about the Adolescence season 2.

They are focusing on how to expand the show while staying true to its essence. Gardner mentioned they hope to avoid being repetitive, while Kleiner expressed his desire to reunite co-creator Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne for the Adolsecence season 2.

Read More: Adolescence: The Must-Watch Crime Drama That Exposes the Dark Side of Growing Up Online

The first season of Adolescence follows a 13-year-old boy, Owen Cooper, drawn into the online manosphere and accused of stabbing a female classmate.

The series has sparked significant discussion on male violence, touching audiences worldwide. Gardner and Kleiner pointed out that the success of Adolescence shows that a seemingly small, emotional story can have a global reach.

Brad Pitt, a big advocate for Adolescence, played an instrumental role in bringing the series to life. His enthusiasm was evident when he participated in pitch meetings and offered input on the pilot script.

Now, as discussions continue for Adolescence season 2, Pitt is eager to reunite with Stephen Graham after their past collaboration on Snatch.

With Adolescence Season 2 still in the early stages, the overwhelming success of the first season has generated much anticipation for the next chapter.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details, as Plan B Entertainment explores the direction for Adolescence Season 2, keeping the distinctive one-take method that made the first season a standout.