Is Adria Arjona DC’s new Wonder Woman?

Ever since James Gunn confirmed a new Wonder Woman movie is in development, rumour mills have been buzzing with a name – Adria Arjona, and the DC Studios co-chief finally has a response to it.

For the unversed, DC Studios CEO James Gunn confirmed last month that DC Comics’ beloved superheroine is finally returning to the big screen, with a new film, set in the DC Universe, and Israeli actor Gal Gadot, who played the coveted role in DCEU projects previously, will not reprise as Wonder Woman.

Ever since his announcement, speculations have been rife that American actor Adria Arjona has bagged the iconic role, after Gunn started following the ‘Splitsville’ actor on the social site Instagram.

However, in a new interview, the filmmaker has now set the record straight on the casting rumours.

“I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,'” Gunn said, adding that she would make a ‘great Wonder Woman’ though. “But she was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time.”

For the unversed, Gunn penned and co-produced Greg McLean’s horror film, ‘The Belko Experiment’, co-starring Arjona with John Gallagher Jr. and Tony Goldwyn.

“I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her. People just notice these things all the time,” he noted.

