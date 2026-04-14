Adria Arjona wins role in ‘Superman’ sequel

After multiple rounds of screen tests and a fairly competitive shortlist, Adria Arjona has secured a key role in DC Studios’ upcoming Superman sequel (Man of Tomorrow), directed by James Gunn.

The casting closes one of the final gaps in what has been a closely watched selection process for the studio’s next major release.

The project, currently titled Man of Tomorrow, will see Adria Arjona join a growing ensemble led by David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film is shaping up to be a large-scale continuation of the rebooted DC universe, with several returning characters already confirmed.

While DC Studios has not officially disclosed the character, industry chatter has linked Adria Arjona to the role of Maxima, a powerful and often unpredictable figure from DC Comics lore. If that holds true, it would signal a more cosmic direction for the sequel, especially with Brainiac positioned as the central threat.

The casting process itself drew attention earlier this month when a group of finalists tested in Atlanta, including Eva De Dominici, Sydney Chandler, and Grace Van Patten. In the end, Adria Arjona emerged as the preferred choice, suggesting the studio was looking for a very specific screen presence rather than simply a familiar name.

Alongside the core cast, the sequel is expected to bring back Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, among others. There is also growing anticipation around how newer additions will fit into the broader narrative, particularly as DC continues to build out its interconnected film slate.

For Adria Arjona, the role adds to an already busy period, following recent appearances in high-profile streaming and film projects, and positions her within one of the industry’s most closely watched franchises.

With production timelines moving forward, Adria Arjona’s casting marks one of the final major updates before the sequel heads deeper into development toward its planned 2027 release.