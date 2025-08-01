Adria Arjona shares heartfelt post on Jason Momoa’s birthday

Actor Adria Arjona showered her boyfriend Jason Momoa with praise and love as he celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday.

The ‘Hit Man’ actor took to Instagram to wish her beau on his special day, a year after confirming their relationship.

“Happy birthday mi amor. There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side. So here’s to one more year of being wild and free and to forever growing young. Love you so much babii,” the 33-year-old wrote in her post.

Adria Arjona accompanied her heartfelt post with a carousel of photos of their time together on different occasions.

The photos showed the couple riding motorcycles on the open road, sharing a romantic embrace on the beach, and taking a stroll through the wilderness.

The ‘Hit Man’ star also mentioned ‘Chief of War,’ led by Jason Momoa. The Apple TV+ show is set to premiere on August 1.

“Excited for the world to watch what you’ve poured your heart and soul into for the past years,” Adria Arjona wrote.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor reacted to the heartfelt post by declaring himself the ‘luckiest man alive’.

“Te amo mi amor. Luckiest man alive,” Jason Momoa wrote in the post.

On the work front, Adria Arjona is set to join actor Michael B. Jordan in Amazon MGM Studios‘ ‘The Thomas Crown Affair.’

The reimagining of the classic romantic heist film, currently in production in London, is expected to arrive in theatres in March 2027.

Apart from Arjona and Jordan, the cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk and Aiysha Hart.