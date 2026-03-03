Advance salaries, pensions ahead of Eidul Fitr 2026 announced

LAHORE: For providing financial relief to civil servants and employees during the festive season of Eid Ul Fitr, Punjab government has decided to disburse advance salaries and pension before Eid.

Whereas This early disbursement follows the regular salary and pension payments made earlier in March.

The Punjab’s Finance Department has issued a notification in this regard. As per the notification, all Muslim government employees will receive their salaries on March 16, 2026.

Additionally, pensions will also be disbursed on the same date, ensuring timely financial support for retired officials.

The decision to release payments before Eid is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to civil servants during Eid Ul Fitr.

The notification reads “Governor of the Punjab is pleased to approve disbursement of pay & allowances and pension for the month of March. 2026, in advance on 16th March 2026 on account of Eidul Fitr to Government employees and pensioners, belonging to the Muslim Community, in terms of Rules 5 1 (1)1 and 5 2 (3) respectively of the Punjab Financial Rules Volume-I.

Foregoing, in view, you are requested to take further necessary action accordingly for disbursement of pay & allowances and pension on lit march, 2026 positively.”

There is no possibility of sighting the new Moon of Shawwal 1447 AH anywhere in Pakistan on March 19, 2026, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed across Pakistan on March 21, 2026.