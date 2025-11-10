AED to PKR Today: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 10, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.96 on Sunday, November 10, 2025, marking a notable increase from last week’s favorable levels and signaling Rupee weakness as the new week approaches.

This represents an upward movement of approximately 0.49 PKR from Thursday’s rate of 76.47 PKR.

Today’s rate of 76.96 PKR marks a significant departure from the stability witnessed throughout last week, when rates held steady near 76.47 PKR. The current level positions well above the 2025 low of 76.4397 PKR recorded on November 8, representing the Rupee’s weakest position in recent days.

The movement suggests renewed pressure on Pakistan’s currency heading into the new week, potentially driven by increased import demand, changes in market sentiment, or shifts in dollar dynamics. For expatriates, businesses, and travelers, this rate shift translates into immediate practical implications.

The Two Currencies

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, providing exceptional stability. The UAE’s diversified economy attracted over $20 billion in foreign investments during 2025, employing over 1.5 million Pakistani nationals across various sectors.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float system, the Rupee responds to trade balance, foreign exchange reserves, inflation rates, and remittance inflows. Recent volatility reflects ongoing challenges despite improvements earlier in the year.

Key Exchange Rate Drivers

Inflation Differentials: Pakistan’s higher inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continues eroding the Rupee’s purchasing power, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy adjustments.

Energy Prices: Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically—benefiting the UAE as an exporter while pressuring Pakistan as an importer.

Remittance Flows: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source, with $717.2 million remitted in June 2025. Fluctuations in remittance timing can influence short-term rate movements.

Trade Imbalances: Pakistan’s import surplus with the UAE creates persistent Dirham demand, contributing to downward pressure on the Rupee.

2025 Performance Overview

The year has witnessed significant volatility. According to historical data, the rate reached a low of 75.817 PKR on January 10 and peaked at 79.868 PKR on March 10. The annual average stands at 76.698 PKR, with today’s rate of 76.96 positioning above this benchmark.

Recent performance shows November 8 recorded the lowest rate of 2025 at 76.4397 PKR, while July 14 saw the highest at 77.7964 PKR. The 2025 average of 76.684 PKR and maximum of 77.700 PKR provide context for today’s positioning.

Stakeholder Impact

Expatriates: At 76.96 PKR, a worker earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 384,800 to Pakistan—about PKR 2,450 more than last week’s rate. While this provides increased rupee value, it also signals underlying currency weakness.

Businesses: Importers face increased costs for UAE goods including electronics and machinery. Exporters gain slight competitiveness advantages as their Rupee-denominated production costs translate into more attractive Dirham prices.

Travelers: Pakistani visitors to the UAE find 1,000 AED now costing PKR 76,960—approximately PKR 490 more than last week’s favorable rates, making travel more expensive.

Market Outlook

The rate increase from last week’s lows suggests renewed volatility as the new week begins. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves face ongoing debt servicing pressure. The outlook depends on remittance flow consistency, global commodity prices, and domestic policy stability.

Weekend Summary

Current Rate: 76.96 Pakistani Rupee per AED on November 10, 2025

76.96 Pakistani Rupee per AED on November 10, 2025 Movement: Up 0.49 Pakistani Rupee from last Thursday’s 76.47 PKR

Up 0.49 Pakistani Rupee from last Thursday’s 76.47 PKR 2025 Range: Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10)

Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10) Recent Low: 76.4397 PKR recorded on November 8, 2025

76.4397 PKR recorded on November 8, 2025 Annual Average: 76.698 PKR—today’s rate above this benchmark

Today’s rate of 76.96 PKR marks a shift from last week’s favorable levels, signaling renewed Rupee pressure as the week begins. Stakeholders should monitor developments closely as the rate positions above recent lows and near the annual average.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.