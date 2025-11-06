AED to PKR Today: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees Rate- November 6, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.47 on Wednesday, November 6, 2025, maintaining the stability witnessed over recent days and positioning near October’s favorable levels.

At 76.47 PKR, today’s rate remains virtually unchanged from yesterday’s 76.48 PKR, demonstrating the tight trading range that has characterized early November. The rate sits very close to October’s low of 76.4964 PKR recorded on October 24, reflecting sustained Rupee strength.

The six-month average stands at 76.9121 PKR, positioning today’s rate well below this benchmark and indicating favorable conditions for the Pakistani currency. This stability benefits expatriates, businesses, and travelers dependent on the AED-PKR corridor.

The Currencies: Two Monetary Systems

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, providing exceptional stability. The UAE’s diversified economy—spanning finance, technology, tourism, and energy—employs over 1.5 million Pakistani nationals across various sectors, creating substantial remittance flows that support Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float system overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, the Rupee’s value responds to trade balance, foreign exchange reserves, inflation rates, remittance inflows, and investor sentiment. While the currency faces challenges from elevated inflation and external debt pressures, recent stability suggests improved macroeconomic management.

Exchange Rate Drivers

Inflation Differentials: Pakistan’s higher inflation rate compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation gradually erodes the Rupee’s purchasing power, requiring ongoing State Bank policy interventions.

Energy Prices: Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically—benefiting the UAE as an exporter while pressuring Pakistan as an importer.

Remittance Flows: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source, with consistent inflows supporting currency stability and foreign exchange reserves.

Trade Imbalances: Pakistan’s import surplus with the UAE creates persistent Dirham demand, contributing to downward pressure on the Rupee offset by remittances.

2025 Performance Snapshot

The year has witnessed significant volatility, with the rate reaching a low of 75.817 PKR on January 10 and peaking at 79.868 PKR on March 10. The annual average stands at 76.698 PKR, making today’s rate of 76.47 below this benchmark and suggesting current Rupee strength compared to year-average performance.

Recent months show gradual improvement from mid-year weakness, with October recording favorable rates near current levels.

Stakeholder Impact

Expatriates: At 76.47 PKR, a worker earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 382,350 to Pakistan, directly supporting millions of households across the country’s provinces for education, healthcare, and daily expenses.

Businesses: Importers benefit from the favorable rate with reduced costs for UAE goods, while exporters face slight competitiveness adjustments. Overall, the stability facilitates planning and reduces currency risk.

Travelers: Pakistani visitors to the UAE find 1,000 AED costing PKR 76,470—among the most favorable levels in recent months.

Market Outlook

Forecasts suggest continued range-bound trading between PKR 75.80 and PKR 77.00 through year-end, assuming stable economic conditions and consistent policy implementation. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves face ongoing debt servicing pressure, though recent stability suggests improved management.

Key Takeaways

Current Rate: 76.47 PKR per AED on November 6, 2025

76.47 PKR per AED on November 6, 2025 Stability: Minimal change from yesterday’s 76.48 PKR

Minimal change from yesterday’s 76.48 PKR 2025 Range: Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10)

Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10) Six-Month Average: 76.9121 PKR—today’s rate below this benchmark

76.9121 PKR—today’s rate below this benchmark Outlook: Range-bound trading expected through year-end

Today’s rate of 76.47 Pakistani Rupee reflects continued stability near favorable levels, benefiting stakeholders across remittances, trade, and travel. While underlying challenges persist, the current positioning suggests improved economic management and provides a predictable environment for cross-border activities between Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. The rate cited represents an indicative mid-market rate. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.